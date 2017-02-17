Kennewick resident wins $170K in state lottery

James Richards of Kennewick and his wife will soon be packing their bags for the Hawaiian Islands, thanks to his $170,000 Hit 5 Cashpot win.
“We’ve been married for more than 40 years and have been wanting to go to Hawaii for a while, and now we can go!” Richards said in a news release from the Washington Lottery.
Richards bought his winning ticket on Dec. 12 from the Circle K at 4201 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick. He chose his numbers using the lottery’s Quick Pick feature.
“I realized I won about a week after the drawing, but we’ve been snowed in and I couldn’t drive to the lottery office,” he said. “Hawaii is a nice change from the snow we’ve been having.”
Richards told lottery officials he plans to give back to his community, including his church.
Comments