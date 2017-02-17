Kennewick resident wins $170K in state lottery

0:54 A Day Without Immigrants observed in Pasco Pause

1:39 Demonstrators at Supreme Court in Arlene's Flowers case

0:49 Child stabbing suspect Oscar Garcia Romero in Franklin County Superior Court

1:34 'The Great Wall' movie trailer

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)