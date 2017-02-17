Reach museum board close to CEO decision

A new chief executive officer to run the Reach museum in Richland could be selected early next month.
A top candidate has emerged from a pool of five applicants after several rounds of interviews, said Dan Boyd, president of the Richland Public Facilities District board, which oversees the museum.
“We have a board meeting on March 1, and I’ve asked the board members to be prepared to make a decision,” Boyd said.
While one candidate has risen to the top, the board also has decided to reopen the application period and is accepting more resumes.
That’s to ensure the board has done all it can to find the right person, Boyd said.
“We just want to make sure we exhausted what was out there. We don’t want to make a mistake, we want to get the right person. We want to make sure we exhaust everything,” he said.
Boyd hopes the board will be ready to decide on a new CEO at the March 1 meeting. The person hired likely wouldn’t start until about April, he said.
Boyd declined to name the top candidate. The five people interviewed were Christy Rasmussen, Randall Bostrum and Karen Livas, all of Richland, Victor Cruz of Kennewick and Rosanna Sharpe of Seattle.
The Reach museum, at the west end of Columbia Park, is dedicated to telling stories of the region’s natural, scientific and cultural history. It includes two main galleries, a rotating gallery, a multipurpose room, a store and a great hall overlooking the Columbia River. It also has outdoor features.
The person hired to be CEO will replace Lisa Toomey, who retired in December.
She joined the Reach in 2012 and oversaw its transformation from a stalled project to a working museum that draws thousands each year.
Since her retirement, former board member Nick Ceto has filled in as interim director on a volunteer basis. He recently wrapped up his tenure.
Boyd said he looks forward to a new CEO coming aboard. “I’m hoping this gets done soon,” he said.
