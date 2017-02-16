More Tri-City snow? Maybe, but you may miss it

The Tri-Cities might get some snow early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
But Tri-City residents may not know it fell by the time they get up Saturday morning.
The weather service is predicting a 60 percent chance of precipitation in the early morning. It likely will fall as rain mixed with snow starting a couple of hours before dawn and turning to rain later in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
The warming trend will continue, according to the weather service.
Highs should be in the 40s and lows close to freezing through Monday night, with lows warming to the mid to high 30s in the Tri-Cities Monday and Tuesday night.
Comments