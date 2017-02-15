Pasco moving company fined $500

A Pasco moving company has been fined $500 and ordered to stop providing residential moving services unless it obtains a state permit.
Northwest Moving & Delivery, owned by Ruben Escalera, initially was fined $5,000, but all but $500 was suspended if the company no longer operates without a permit.
Escalera admitted he had been operating a moving company and advertising the company without a permit, but agreed to cease business unless he obtained a permit, according to case documents.
Northwest Moving & Delivery was one of three companies in the state recently fined for operating without permits, according to the Washington State Utilities and Transportation Commission.
