Local

February 15, 2017 8:35 PM

Pasco moving company fined $500

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

A Pasco moving company has been fined $500 and ordered to stop providing residential moving services unless it obtains a state permit.

Northwest Moving & Delivery, owned by Ruben Escalera, initially was fined $5,000, but all but $500 was suspended if the company no longer operates without a permit.

Escalera admitted he had been operating a moving company and advertising the company without a permit, but agreed to cease business unless he obtained a permit, according to case documents.

Northwest Moving & Delivery was one of three companies in the state recently fined for operating without permits, according to the Washington State Utilities and Transportation Commission.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos