Former Kennewick pastor, Man of the Year, dies at 94

The Rev. Robert “Bob” Waller, a prominent Tri-City pastor in the ‘70s and ‘80s died Tuesday at Tacoma General Hospital after suffering a head injury in a fall. He was 94.
Waller was pastor at at Kennewick First United Methodist Church from 1979 until his retirement in 1988. The Rev. Jerry Poole of Kennewick First United announced Waller’s death to the congregation Tuesday.
In 1985, he was named Kennewick Man of the Year, alongside Danelle Friar, Kennewick Woman of the Year. The honor is given for service to the community.
He lived on Bainbridge Island with his wife, Janet, whom he married after the death of his first wife, Juanita, in 2001.
Juanita and Bob Waller met at school in South Dakota and later moved west to attend Seattle Pacific University. Waller prepared for his ministry work at the New York Theological Seminary. The couple had three children.
Memorial services are pending.
