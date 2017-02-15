Othello driver crashes car on Highway 395 Wednesday

Speed and road conditions caused a driver to lose control of a car, rolling it on Highway 395 on Wednesday.
Maria N. Sanchez-Rodriguez, 43, of Othello, was driving a silver 2004 Honda Element north and lost control about 2 miles south of Eltopia, according to the Washington State Patrol.
She rolled her car sideways and it came to rest on its side.
Sanchez-Rodriguez was injured and taken to Lourdes Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately known.
The WSP ticketed her for driving too fast for road conditions.
