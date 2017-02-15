Early morning freezing rain, slick conditions causing delays and closures around the Mid-Columbia

Freezing rain in the Tri-Cities Wednesday morning has schools and other agencies delaying openings or suspending service until driving conditions improve.
The National Weather Service has issued a freezing rain advisory through noon for much of the Mid-Columbia. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch are predicted for Connell, Prosser and the Tri-Cities.
This list will be updated throughout the day. Send closure notices to news@tricityherald.com.
- Update: All Hanford vit plant construction site, Material Handling Facility and Richland in-town employees are on work delay Wednesday until 11:30 a.m. For updated information about the work schedule, employees can call theemployee hotline number at 373-3333 prior to leaving for the site.
- Hanford cleanup site employees in the 200 West Area and 100 Areas should report at 11 a.m. Employees of the 200 East Area and all areas south of the Wye Barricade, including employees working in Richland, should report at11:30 a.m. Essential employees should report as usual. Swing and graveyard shift are on a regular work schedule for Wednesday night.
- Update: The Hanford Advisory Board committee meeting at the Richland Public Library has been canceled.
- Meals on Wheels Benton/Franklin county senior dining sites and home delivered meal services are closed.
- Update: Prosser City Hall is on a delay and scheduled to open at 11 a.m.
- Columbia Basin College is scheduled to open at 10 a.m.
- Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, Kiona-Benton and Prosser school districts have canceled school for the day.
- Kingspoint Christian School Family Reading Night will be rescheduled. School is canceled.
- For more school closures, see bit.ly/snowdelays.
- Ben Franklin Transit has temporarily suspended all service due to the icy roads and sidewalks, according to their website. Service is expected to resume “as soon as it is safe to do so.” Updates will be posted on their website, Twitter and Facebook sites.
- I-84 is closed in both directions at milepost 114 (near Sherman - Gilliam County line) in central Oregon due to a crash involving multiple vehicles on black ice. Due to the numerous vehicles involved the closure duration is expected to be lengthy, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
- Interstate 82 is closed in both directions from near Zillah to near Sunnyside between mileposts 54 and 67. This closure is due to icy road conditions and multiple collisions, according to a Washington State Department of Transportation press release.
