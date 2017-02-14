Three Rivers Craft Brew & Bacon Festival set Saturday in Kennewick

Deviled eggs with bacon and jalapeño.
Meatballs with a maple bacon glaze.
Bacon popcorn.
The locally crafted, bacon-infused treats at the annual Three Rivers Craft Brew & Bacon Festival in Kennewick are always surprising.
And this year’s crop promises to be no different.
“The food is super creative,” said Heather Breymeyer, who’s coordinating the third-annual event set for Saturday.
And paired with beer, wine and cider from Pacific Northwest breweries and wineries — “it hits all the notes you need for a good festival,” she said. “It’s a natural fit.”
This year’s festival starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Three Rivers Convention Center.
VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets remain. They’re $30 in advance and $35 at the door, with a 5 ounce tasting glass and four drink tokens included.
Additional drink tokens will be available for purchase.
Breymeyer urged those who want to attend not to wait until the last minute to grab tickets; the festival sold out the last two years.
About 30 breweries and wineries will be on hand, including local favorites, such as Ice Harbor Brewing Co., Beer Falls Brewing, Shrub Steppe Smokehouse Brewery and Paper Street Brewing Co.
Nearly a dozen local food vendors also will cook up sample-size treats. And they’ll compete for bragging rights and a cash prize in the Bacon Bite contest, in which festival-goers vote for their favorite bacon-themed snack. Hill Meat Company is providing the cash prize and also supplying bacon to the food vendors.
Along with the brews and complimentary food, live music and other activities also are planned.
A variety of games will be set up, from pool to shuffle board and air hockey. And Vaughn Jensen Band and The Knutzen Brothers are set to play.
Breymeyer noted that parking will be tight because the Tri-City Americans have a hockey game Saturday, so he encouraged carpooling or using Uber. He said hotel rooms are also available within walking distance.
The event is for people 21 and older. More information is online at tinyurl.com/brewbaconfest.
Advance tickets are available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Tickets purchased through the box office avoid service charges.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
