Corps sends help from Walla Walla to Idaho flood area

The Army Corps of Engineers is sending a civil engineer from its Walla Walla office to southern Idaho to visit areas of flooding concern due to rapid snow melt in the Goose Creek Flood District of Cassia County.
Curtis Been, a civil engineer based in Walla Walla, will provide technical help in support of flood response operations, including identifying at-risk areas and a developing options for the county. A Corps hydraulics engineer from Boise also is responding.
The Corps has provided 100,000 sandbags to Minidoka County, which adjoins Cassia County, for distribution in the area. The Corps plans to send an additional 30,000 sandbags that have been request for southern Idaho.
