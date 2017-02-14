Freezing rain possible Wednesday morning in Tri-Cities

Freezing rain may make Tri-City and nearby roadways icy Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
It predicts a 60 percent chance of rain in the morning, with temperatures that could be cold enough for precipitation to fall as freezing rain before 10 a.m. The temperature is forecast to reach 31 degrees about 5 a.m. in the Tri-Cities and then only warm up a couple of degrees the rest of the day.
Check for any school closures or delays at bit.ly/snowdelays.
After 10 a.m. Wednesday precipitation is expected to fall as rain the rest of the day and into the night, with between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible Wednesday night in the Tri-Cities. More rain could fall Thursday, Saturday and Presidents Day.
Snow on the ground should continue to melt with highs expected to be in the 40s Thursday through early next week in the Tri-Cities.
Freezing rain also was forecast for Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass. The Washington State Department of Transportation canceled a planned closure of the interstate eastbound Tuesday night for work to improve night time illumination
