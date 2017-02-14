Eat All About It: Pizza options growing in downtown Kennewick

It’s all pizza all the time here at Eat All About It world headquarters this week.
Two established Tri-City brands are bringing new pizza ideas to two historic buildings in downtown Kennewick and a newcomer to the market is still many months away from making its debut in Richland’s Queensgate area.
The Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership is thrilled that two pizza restaurants are about to open, even if they’re just around the corner from one another.
Dan Smith, executive director, said surveys indicate show pent-up demand for dining in downtown. And the two concepts won’t compete directly. One will offer high-end service and the other caters to families.
“We wanted to see more restaurants in downtown,” Smith said.
The first offering is from Foodies Brick and Mortar, which is breathing life into what is arguably downtown’s most iconic restaurant location — the O’Henry’s Go Go spot at 20 S. Auburn St. The small but historic building is being renovated for Foodies’ 4th Base Pizza and Wings concept. It promises unusual pizza flavors coupled with wing sauces.
4th Base is the latest in a string of occupants that most recently included the ill-fated Downtown Diner. The diner with a southern flair opened about a year ago but closed after a September burglary that was followed by a fire.
The brick building has housed a bakery, an ice cream parlor and a doughnut shop. But it’s most associated with the late Henry Belair, who operated it as a restaurant for decades, winning legions of fans for his unapologetic embrace of all things Kennewick.
The building has changed several hands since Belair, who died in 2010, sold the business.
4th Base is managed by Terry Wilson. It has given no official opening date, but has applied for a beer and wine restaurant license.
In the meantime, Richland’s Eats Pizzeria & Deli, called one of the “best-kept secrets” in the Tri-Cities by customers, is preparing to expand — to a spot two doors from the now-closed Downtown Pizzeria.
The restaurant, owned by Charity and Phil Forzaglia, applied for a beer and wine license for a spot at 109 W. Kennewick Ave., across the street from Players. It was slated to open in January, but the opening date has been pushed back because of weather-related roof damage.
In the last bit of pizza-related news, Seattle-based MOD Pizza said its first Tri-City outlet will open in July at Vintner Square at Richland’s Queensgate.
The private-equity backed chain that focuses on fast, customized pizza, previously confirmed it is expanding to the Tri-Cities. Last week, it confirmed that it has targeted this summer for the opening. Bowman Development Co. Inc., owner of Vintner Square, is building the 2,800-square-foot freestanding building for MOD.
