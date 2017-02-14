Overnight freezing fog coats areas of the Mid-Columbia

Overnight foggy conditions and freezing temperatures have created hazardous driving conditions in localized spots and winter scenes in other areas around the Mid-Columbia.
A heavy frost appearing as snowfall coated the downtown Pasco area for early morning commuters.
There is also a report of a jackknifed semi-truck on Highway 12 in the Burbank area. No further details are available at the time.
The weather forecast calls for partly cloudy skies today and highs in the mid-30s. There is prediction for a slight chance of freezing rain early Wednesday early morning around the Tri-Cities.
