Local

February 14, 2017 8:37 AM

Overnight freezing fog coats areas of the Mid-Columbia

Tri-City Herald

Overnight foggy conditions and freezing temperatures have created hazardous driving conditions in localized spots and winter scenes in other areas around the Mid-Columbia.

A heavy frost appearing as snowfall coated the downtown Pasco area for early morning commuters.

There is also a report of a jackknifed semi-truck on Highway 12 in the Burbank area. No further details are available at the time.

The weather forecast calls for partly cloudy skies today and highs in the mid-30s. There is prediction for a slight chance of freezing rain early Wednesday early morning around the Tri-Cities.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Microbes in flux

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos