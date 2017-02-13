Rain forecast for Wednesday, slight chance of freezing rain

Rain is back in the forecast for Wednesday.
If the Tri-Cities is fortunate, it will fall after the day warms up. There is a slight chance precipitation could fall as freezing rain during the morning commute or earlier.
The chance of rain is 60 percent during the day and 80 percent Wednesday night, with a tenth to a quarter inch possible. Rain also is likely Thursday.
The high Tuesday and Wednesday should be in the mid 30s in the Tri-Cities. But temperatures should warm back to the 40s Thursday through Presidents Day, according to the National Weather Service.
More rain is possible Saturday.
