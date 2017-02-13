Two Red Cross teams from Southeast Washington on standby

Two teams from the American Red Cross’ central and southeastern Washington chapter may be sent to help with shelter efforts near the Oroville Dam in California.
The sheltering teams and one emergency response vehicle from the branch were put on standby for the next 48 hours, said Cody Campbell, the disaster program for regional chapter. The teams set up cots, help feed people and run the shelters.
Red Cross shelters are holding about 4,000 people evacuated from the area near the California dam after the threat of a breach. Red Cross officials anticipate feeding and sheltering more people in upcoming days.
About 188,000 people were evacuated from near the dam after two spillways used to divert water from Lake Oroville were damaged by erosion.
