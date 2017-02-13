Week in photos February 12-18, 2017

February 13, 2017 - Guests at the Islamic Center of Tri-Cities open house were asked to take a group picture in the prayer room. The interfaith event Saturday at the West Richland mosque included several speakers and tours.
Kristin M. Kraemer
Tri-City Herald
February 13, 2017 - Nine local attorneys have applied for the seat on the Benton County District Court bench vacated by Joe Burrowes when he was elected to a Superior Court position in November. The Benton County Commission will appoint a replacement in March.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
February 13, 2017 - Lisa Hempel sent in this photograph of a white-crowned sparrow taken in her Kennewick backyard.
Courtesy Lisa Hempel
February 12, 2017 - Faced with a shortage of money to build the Duportail Bridge north of Interstate 182 and maintain city streets, Richland is considering creating a transportation benefit district and levying a $20 license fee surcharge on an estimated 40,000 vehicles registered in the city.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
February 12, 2017 - Kara Reasoner, right, and Tysen White, left, were two of the ninth graders at Finley’s River View High School pledging to continue to work toward the College Bound scholarship.
Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
February 12, 2017 - Tim Strauch (center) and Kate Robins (right), both of Pasco, hold homemade signs while joining others at the Stand with Planned Parenthood Kennewick rally on Saturday. The event was a counter-protest to the Defund Planned Parenthood Rally, which was part of a nationwide effort to see the organization stripped of all tax dollars. The two groups stood on opposing corners at Columbia Center Boulevard and Canal Drive.
Kristin M. Kraemer
Tri-City Herald
February 12, 2017 - The Defund Planned Parenthood Rally in Kennewick was one of more than 200 events held nationwide Saturday calling for the organization to be stripped of all tax dollars. The anti-abortion advocates gathered along Columbia Center Boulevard at Canal Drive. A counter-protest, Stand with Planned Parenthood Kennewick, was held across the street next to the mall.
Kristin M. Kraemer
Tri-City Herald
February 12, 2017 - Chiawana’s Clayton Silvers (top) puts Caleb Thomas of University on his back in the third round of the 195-pound championship match of the 4A regional tournament Saturday at Hanford High School. Silvers rallied to win 8-7.
Courtesy of Rob Buckley