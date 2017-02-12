Local

February 12, 2017

Mid-Columbia agendas for the week of Feb. 13

Feb. 13

Connell Town Hall, 6 p.m., 211 E. Elm St.: update on building, planning activities.

Kennewick School Board, 5:30 p.m., 1000 W. Fourth Ave.: graduation dates, budget update, Masonic cornerstone.

Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave.: discuss the Broadmoor area master plan and nonproject environmental impact statement, a code amendment dealing with miniature pigs in residential zones, and assigning council representation to districts; and receive the 2016 annual report from the Downtown Pasco Development Authority.

Kiona-Benton City School Board, 7 p.m., 1105 Dale Ave.: out-of-state travel.

Feb. 14

Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 620 Market St., Prosser: veteran’s assistance request, county branding and logo project.

West Richland City Council, 6 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen: appoint new city council member.

Richland Code Enforcement Board, 6 p.m., pre-meeting (manager’s meeting room), 7 p.m., regular meeting (council chambers), 505 Swift Blvd.: fireworks ban recommendation.

Kennewick City Council: regularly scheduled workshop is canceled.

Port of Kennewick Commission, 2 p.m., 350 Clover Island Drive: wine industry update, Vista Field calendar and master plan.

Benton County Park Board, 6:30 p.m., 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick: 2017 parks calendar, annual reports by various park users.

Franklin PUD Commission, 1 p.m., 1411 W. Clark St., Pasco: change salary grade for some positions and award contracts for broadband work and underground cable.

Benton PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: public hearing on selling electric distribution facilities serving the Badger Mountain Irrigation District booster pumping station and Hidden Hills Phase 1 Development and transferring property rights.

Richland Library Board, 5:30 p.m., 955 Northgate Drive: library manager’s report, library statistics.

Prosser City Council, 601 Seventh St.: city manager’s quarterly report.

Pasco School Board, 6:30 p.m., 1215 W. Lewis St.: graduation dates and moving portables.

Richland School Board, 6:30 p.m., 615 Snow Ave.: snow day update, math update and Leona Libby Middle School update.

Feb. 15

Kennewick Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: public hearings on comprehensive plan updates to economic development and transportation.

Richland Arts Commission, 6 p.m., 500 Amon Park Drive: Duportail Bridge.

Benton-Franklin Health District Board of Health, 1:30 p.m., 7102 W. Okanogan Place: elect new officers, health officer’s update, strategic plan, add 0.5 FTE for emergency preparedness.

Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: sheriff’s salary discussion

Feb. 16

Richland Public Facilities District, 5:30 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail: CEO report, executive session to review CEO applications.

Tri-City Regional Hotel-Motel Commission, 9 a.m., 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick: grant applications for upcoming sports events and 2018 Washington/Oregon Potato Conference.

