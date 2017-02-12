Mid-Columbia agendas for the week of Feb. 13

Feb. 13
Connell Town Hall, 6 p.m., 211 E. Elm St.: update on building, planning activities.
Kennewick School Board, 5:30 p.m., 1000 W. Fourth Ave.: graduation dates, budget update, Masonic cornerstone.
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave.: discuss the Broadmoor area master plan and nonproject environmental impact statement, a code amendment dealing with miniature pigs in residential zones, and assigning council representation to districts; and receive the 2016 annual report from the Downtown Pasco Development Authority.
Kiona-Benton City School Board, 7 p.m., 1105 Dale Ave.: out-of-state travel.
Feb. 14
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 620 Market St., Prosser: veteran’s assistance request, county branding and logo project.
West Richland City Council, 6 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen: appoint new city council member.
Richland Code Enforcement Board, 6 p.m., pre-meeting (manager’s meeting room), 7 p.m., regular meeting (council chambers), 505 Swift Blvd.: fireworks ban recommendation.
Kennewick City Council: regularly scheduled workshop is canceled.
Port of Kennewick Commission, 2 p.m., 350 Clover Island Drive: wine industry update, Vista Field calendar and master plan.
Benton County Park Board, 6:30 p.m., 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick: 2017 parks calendar, annual reports by various park users.
Franklin PUD Commission, 1 p.m., 1411 W. Clark St., Pasco: change salary grade for some positions and award contracts for broadband work and underground cable.
Benton PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: public hearing on selling electric distribution facilities serving the Badger Mountain Irrigation District booster pumping station and Hidden Hills Phase 1 Development and transferring property rights.
Richland Library Board, 5:30 p.m., 955 Northgate Drive: library manager’s report, library statistics.
Prosser City Council, 601 Seventh St.: city manager’s quarterly report.
Pasco School Board, 6:30 p.m., 1215 W. Lewis St.: graduation dates and moving portables.
Richland School Board, 6:30 p.m., 615 Snow Ave.: snow day update, math update and Leona Libby Middle School update.
Feb. 15
Kennewick Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: public hearings on comprehensive plan updates to economic development and transportation.
Richland Arts Commission, 6 p.m., 500 Amon Park Drive: Duportail Bridge.
Benton-Franklin Health District Board of Health, 1:30 p.m., 7102 W. Okanogan Place: elect new officers, health officer’s update, strategic plan, add 0.5 FTE for emergency preparedness.
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: sheriff’s salary discussion
Feb. 16
Richland Public Facilities District, 5:30 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail: CEO report, executive session to review CEO applications.
Tri-City Regional Hotel-Motel Commission, 9 a.m., 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick: grant applications for upcoming sports events and 2018 Washington/Oregon Potato Conference.
Comments