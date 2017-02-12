Nominees sought to succeed Benton County Sheriff Steven Keane

The Benton County Republican Party is seeking applications from area residents interested in being appointed to succeed Steven Keane as Benton County sheriff.
Sheriff Keane announced this week that he will retire in April to heal from treatment for cancer diagnosed in 2015.
The county sheriff is an elected position. Under Washington law, the Benton County commission will appoint a new sheriff from a list of three finalists nominated by the incumbent’s party. Keane is a Republican.
Prospective candidates must be registered voters who prefer the Republican Party, they must reside in Benton County, and they must be a graduate of the Basic Law Enforcement Academy or complete the program within a year of appointment.
People interested should send or deliver letters of interest and qualifications to: BCRP Nominating Committee, 3101 W. Canyon Lakes Drive, Kennewick, WA 99337. The deadline is March 3. The party’s nominating committee will review the candidates in March and present its recommendations at the party’s April 6 meeting.
The sheriff’s responsibilities include safeguarding life and property, preserving the peace, preventing and detecting crime, enforcing the law and managing a staff of 217 full-time employees. The sheriff also oversees operation and management of the Benton County jail.
The county is following a similar process to replace its elected treasurer, Duane Davidson, who resigned after he was elected Washington state treasurer, and to replace Benton County District Court Judge Joe Burrowes, who resigned when he was elected to the superior court bench.
Call Jerry Martin at 509-586-3349 or email jandrmartin@charter.net for more information.
