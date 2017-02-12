Tri-City restaurant inspections through Feb. 3

Each week, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments selling food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more red points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed at the health district’s website, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
For questions or concerns regarding reports, call the health district at 509-460-4205.
Establishments needing re-inspection
Ann’s Best Creole & Soul Food, 1901 Terminal Drive, Richland, Feb. 2, routine (35 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding (between 42 degrees F and 45 degrees)
Los Pinos, 1504 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Feb. 2, routine (80 Red, 6 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge lacks managerial control, no water in women’s restroom hand sink, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding (less than 130 degrees), improper cold holding (between 42 degrees and 45 degrees), thermometer not immediately located and not calibrated, menu board lacks consumer advisory. Feb. 3, first follow-up (35 Red, 0 Blue)
Monterosso’s Italian Restaurant, 1026 Lee Blvd., Richland, Feb. 2, routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper reheating procedures, improper cold holding (above 45 degrees F)
Popular Donuts, 101 Union St., Suite 204, Kennewick, Feb. 2, routine (25 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: No hot water or soap at back hand sink, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cold holding (above 45 degrees F)
Shogun Teriyaki & Sushi, 760 Dalton St., Richland, Feb. 2, follow-up to Dec. 13 routine (35 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding (above 45 degrees)
Establishments not needing re-inspection
CBC Gym Concessions, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Feb. 2, routine (0 Red, 3 Blue)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1192 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 30, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Cottonwood Elementary, 16734 Cottonwood Creek Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 1, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
European Delights, 4434 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 2, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Mandarin House, 1035 Lee Blvd., Richland, Jan. 31, routine (20 Red, 5 Blue)
Papa Murphy’s, 1804 W. Court St., Pasco, Jan. 31, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue)
Pasco High Basketball Concessions, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, Jan. 31, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Ridgeview Elementary, 7001 W. 13th ave., Kennewick, Feb. 1, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Some Bagels, 1317 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan. 30, routine (10 Red, 2 Blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments