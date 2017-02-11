Red Cross seeking blood donors this winter

The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors to make an appointment to give this winter so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments.
Blood donations are needed now and throughout the winter to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients in need. Donors participating from Jan. 30 to Feb. 26 are eligible to receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.
Donations are accepted at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way, in Richland, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 17, 24, from 1 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 21, 28, from noon to 5 p.m. on Feb. 22, and from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, as well as from from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 24 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 895 Gage Blvd., Richland.
To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
