Valentine’s fundraiser set Feb. 14 at Kennewick church

The Garden internship program is hosting a Valentine’s Day fundraiser from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at The Garden Christian Assembly, 6811 W. Okanogan Pl., Kennewick.
The event includes live entertainment and a meal with the choice of prime rib or chicken catered by Swampy’s BBQ Sauce and Catering. Child care is provided for ticket holders. All children from 6 weeks old through the fifth grade can dress up in their favorite princess or pirate attire, and will make their own pirate hats and princess tiaras at the party. Register children early for easy drop off at thegardentricities.com.
Tickets are $100 per couple or $250 for a table of six, and can be purchased online at lovedinelaugh.echurchevents.com or in person at The Garden. For more information, call Lynsie Landen at 509-735-1650.
