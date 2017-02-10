Human trafficking exhibit set Feb. 12, 15-17 in Richland

Hillspring Church is partnering with Mirror Ministries to host “SOLD: The Human Trafficking Experience, ” from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15-17 at the church, 1153 Gage Blvd., Richland.
A 2013 study by New Edge Marketing estimated that there were more than 230 girls being bought for services on any given night in the Tri-Cities. Domestic abuse, poverty, prostitution, gang activity and pornography are all intricately entwined in the illegal trafficking of humans.
The exhibit is a multi-sensory experience that will show participants the reality of human trafficking through the lives of victims in nine different parts of the world. Each room in the experience is a different country and is based on a real story from that area.
SOLD is free and open to the public for adults and children 13 or over.
