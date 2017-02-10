Mountaineering classes offered in Pasco

Basic mountaineering skills will be taught by the Inter-Mountain Alpine Club in a series of classes to be held at Columbia Basin College.
Classes will be held for 10 weeks at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday nights starting March 7, with practical exercises on Wednesday and some weekends. A class graduation climb will be planned for a Washington or Oregon volcano.
Classes will cover belaying, rappelling, rope team travel, rock climbing, crevasse rescue techniques and more. Participants should already have experience in overnight backpacking and be in good physical condition.
There is no cost for the classes, but participants will have some costs, including for a book and for practice sessions at the Tri-City Court Club. Some gear for the classes, such as crampons and helmets, is available for rental.
To register, contact Sherry Antoniak at 6cloudy7@gmail.com or 509-619-2390.
