Kennewick Police searching for suspect in City Market robbery

The Kennewick Police are searching for a lone suspect in the Thursday night robbery of the City Market convenience store at 415 S. Rainier St in Kennewick.
The suspect is described as a medium-build white or light skinned Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s.
A press release says he entered the store around 8:10 p.m. dressed in dark clothing with a hood covering his face. He then threatened the clerk, demanded money and implied he had a gun.
The store employee cooperated and gave the suspect money from the cash register.
The suspect then fled out the front door and ran eastbound from the store.
A police dog was used to track the man but no one was located.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescimestoppers.org
