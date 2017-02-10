Local

February 10, 2017 7:28 AM

Kennewick Police searching for suspect in City Market robbery

Tri-City Herald

The Kennewick Police are searching for a lone suspect in the Thursday night robbery of the City Market convenience store at 415 S. Rainier St in Kennewick.

The suspect is described as a medium-build white or light skinned Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s.

A press release says he entered the store around 8:10 p.m. dressed in dark clothing with a hood covering his face. He then threatened the clerk, demanded money and implied he had a gun.

The store employee cooperated and gave the suspect money from the cash register.

The suspect then fled out the front door and ran eastbound from the store.

A police dog was used to track the man but no one was located.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescimestoppers.org

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

VIDEO: Pasco police looking for SUV connected to robbery

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos