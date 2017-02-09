Trial for man accused of threatening federal boss moved to May

A Richland many accused of threatening to shoot and then decapitate his supervisor in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial during a hearing this week in U.S. District Court in Yakima.
William S. Quigley’s jury trial is to begin May 8 at the Richland federal courthouse. The trial was previously set for this month.
A federal grand jury indicted Quigley, 46, in December on charges of interstate communications (threat to injure another) and retaliating against a federal official by threats. The charges stem from complaints he allegedly filed online a month earlier. He was arrested Dec. 20 and previously pleaded innocent.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary K. Dimke denied a motion for bail in December, noting Quigley’s alleged pattern of threats and that a search of one of the homes he owns resulted in officers finding several weapons, but not the one he allegedly said he would use in the crime.
The government later released a heavily redacted copy of Quigley’s alleged threats.
