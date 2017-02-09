Toppenish creamery recalls milk over E. coli concerns

Pride & Joy Creamery in Toppenish recalled organic retail raw milk Wednesday after testing by the Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed the presence of toxin-producing E. coli in the product.
The creamery and regulators are investigating the source.
The recall affects Pride & Joy Creamery organic retail raw milk displaying Best By dates of Feb. 10 to 24. The milk was sold in pint, quart, half-gallon and one-gallon plastic containers.
The recalled milk was sold at the creamery’s on-farm store and online, as well as at drop-off locations and retail stores throughout the state.
Customers are urged not to drink the milk. It may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Call 509-854-1389 for more information.
E. coli can cause severe diarrhea, stomach cramps and bloody stool. Symptoms generally appear three to four days after exposure but can take as long as nine days. Those experiencing symptoms should contact a health care provider. There are no known illnesses associated with the recalled product to date.
