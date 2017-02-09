Local

February 9, 2017

Learn backpacking skills at Richland classes

By Annette Cary

Learn tips for backpacking in a series of Tri-Cities-area indoor and outdoor sessions led by InterMountain Alpine Club members.

Classes will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday nights from March 6 until April 17. They are geared for those with little or no outdoor experience.

Classes cover topics such as tents and sleeping systems; maps and compasses; physical conditioning; and food and water. There is no cost, but a handbook and compass are suggested.

A backpacking adventure is planned for the end of the class.

Registration is open until spaces fill. Email membership@imacnw.org and put “backpacking school” in the subject line. Include your full name and contact information.

