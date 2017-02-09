Overnight freezing rain causing more closures and delays around Mid-Columbia

Overnight freezing rain in the Tri-Cities has schools and other agencies canceling activities or causing delayed openings.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather warning through 10 a.m. Thursday for much of the Mid-Columbia.
This list will be updated throughout the day. Send closure notices to news@tricityherald.com.
- There is a work delay until 10 a.m. for Pacific Northwest National Laboratory nonessential staff in Richland and on the Hanford Site.
- Hanford Vit Plant construction site, Material Handling Facility, and Richland in-town employees are on work delay Thursday Feb. 9 until 11:30 a.m. For updated information about Thursday’s Vit Plant work schedule, Vit Plant employees can call the hotline number at 373-3333 prior to leaving for work.
- Walla Walla Community College's Walla Walla campus will be closed until 10:00am on Thursday February 9, due to hazardous road conditions. Courses prior to 10:00am are canceled and students should report to courses that are normally scheduled after 10:00am. Employees who typically report to work at 8:00am will not begin work until 10:00am.
- Prosser City Hall will open three hours late at 11 a.m.
- Kennewick, Richland and Pasco School Districts have closed school for the day. Before and after-school activities in Kennewick are canceled.
- Due to freezing rain the Yakima Airport has closed. It is expected to remain closed until at least 9:00 am on Thursday, February 9th. Conditions will be reevaluated at that time to determine if the airport can reopen. The status of the Yakima Airport will be provided on the front page of the City of Yakima website (yakimawa.gov) in the “City News” section, on the Official City of Yakima Facebook page, and on the Official City of Yakima Twitter feed.

