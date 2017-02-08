Snow, slick roads causing closures around Tri-Cities

More snow in the Tri-Cities Wednesday and a forecast of possible freezing rain overnight had schools and other agencies canceling activities or closing early.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather warning through 10 a.m. Thursday for much of the Mid-Columbia.
This list will be updated throughout the day. Send closure notices to news@tricityherald.com.
- Most Hanford workers were sent home at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. on a staggered release. No night shift or swing shift is planned at Hanford, including at the vit plant, except for those workers needed for snow removal or to maintain safety.
- Columbia Basin College’s scheduled women’s and men’s basketball games Wednesday night at North Idaho College have been postponed. The games will be rescheduled on a date yet to be determined.
- The Franklin County Courthouse will close early at 2 p.m. Wednesday and is scheduled for a delayed opening at 10 a.m. Thursday.
- The WSU Tri-Cities campus closed at noon. All classes and events scheduled for noon or later are canceled. Non-essential employees have been released.
- The Pasco School District canceled after-school activities, practices and athletic events.
- Multiple Benton County rural roads remained closed. They included Bert James Road from Highway 221 to Sellards Road; Locust Grove Road from Clodfelter Road to Plymouth Road; Plymouth Road from Highway 14 to Sellards Road; Sellards Road from Highway 221 to Plymouth Road; County Well Road from Highway 221 to Webber Canyon Road; Sellards Road from Township Road to Highway 221; and Webber Canyon Road from Badger Road to Travis Road.
- Columbia Basin College Richland and Pasco campus classes and activities are canceled as of 12:30 p.m.
- Benton PUD is closing at 2 p.m. For outages, call 888-582-2176.
- Highway12 is closed both directions due to a snow slide at milepost 165 near Wild Cat Creek. Westbound traffic is stopped at milepost 183 near Oak Creek and the eastbound traffic is stopped at the summit of White Pass near milepost 150. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
- The Cocoa Café talent showcase at Chiawana High School Wednesday night has been postponed. The event will be rescheduled for a later time with tickets already purchased honored then.
- Pasco School District afternoon and evening activities canceled.
- Richland School District buses on snow routes. All after school activities canceled.
- Mid-Columbia Libraries branches in Basin City, Connell, Kahlotus and Merrill’s Corner have closed for the day.
- For more school closures, see bit.ly/snowdelays.
