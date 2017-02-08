And in more of the same — expect up to 3 inches of snow in Tri-Cities

Another one to three inches of snow could fall Wednesday in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.
Some afternoon and evening activities in the Tri-Cities were being canceled and most Hanford workers were sent home on a staggered release at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m.
Several spin outs and crashes were reported on the morning commute, particularly on Interstate 182 between Pasco and Richland. An inch to two inches of fresh snow coated roadways then.
Wednesday night rain is expected, possibly mixed with freezing rain in the Tri-Cities as temperatures warm up to 37 degrees by 5 a.m., according to the weather service.
Roads could be slick for the morning commute Thursday.
Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain, is forecast until 10 a.m. Thursday with possible rain later in the day as the high reaches about 42 degrees. The day should be about 10 degrees warmer than Wednesday.
Several rural roads in Benton County were closed due to blowing and drifting snow on Tuesday and they remained closed Wednesday in anticipation of more hazardous conditions, according to Benton Fire District 2.
Closures included Locust Grove Road from Clodfelter Road to Plymouth Road. Sellards Road was closed both from Highway 221 to Plymouth Road and from Township Road to Highway 221.
North Franklin School District students were being sent home from noon to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Christ the King School announced an early release at 1 p.m. The Childrens Developmental Center canceled afternoon sessions.
For a more complete list of delays, closures and early release announcements, go to bit.ly/snowdelays.
