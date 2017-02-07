Pasco council members can’t agree on fingerprint requirement for Uber drivers

0:10 VIDEO: Surveillance video shows suspect in burglary Pause

1:17 Ice Harbor Dam navigation locks gate hoist machinery replacement project

1:29 Heavy rains fill rivers and creeks in Sierra foothills north of Fresno

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment