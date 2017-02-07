Richland health science center gets a lift

Construction workers position themselves at varying levels in boom lifts Tuesday at Columbia Basin College's Wortman Medical Center on Northgate Drive in Richland.
The college's second health science center will house training facilitates for CBC healthcare professions in the new four-story, 72,600-square-foot building.
The $16.1 million project is being financed with low-interest loans from the Washington Housing Finance Commission
The building, a portion of which will be leased to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for its residency program, is expected be completed later this year.
