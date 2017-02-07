Pasco water main break

Throughout the month of February the new traveling exhibit and a series of programs will explore the characters, places, and powers that make up the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Mid-Columbia Library programs include "Fantastic Beasts" events at all branches, a movie marathon, A Night at Hogwarts and a quidditch match.
The Richland police are asking the public to identify a suspect of lewd conduct in the 400 block of Bradley Street at 7 a.m. and was seen driving a white full-sized extended cab pickup truck. If you have information about the suspect or can identify him from the video, you are asked to call 509-628-0333.
The newly renovated terminal at the Tri-Cities Airport features a new terminal, security area and baggage handling system as well as an improved meet and great area. After meetings with the public the renovation was designed to be bright and airy with lots of natural light reflecting the beautiful laid back way of life in the Tri-Cities. Operations begin in the new terminal when it goes into service on Monday January 30.
The Kennewick police are asking the public to identify a man after he tried to record a woman trying on clothes at the Target store while she was with her 2-year-old daughter. The surveillance video shows him leaving the dressing room at the top of the screen. If you recognize him, police ask you to call 509-628-0333.
Workers continued demolition at the Port of Kennewick's former office building Thursday on Clover Island. The work was part of 1135 Clover Island, a joint project with the port and the Army Corps of Engineers to revitalize the waterfront.
Trios Health's "Trios Urgent eCare" is a new service that allows patients to consult with a board certified provider via telephone or web chat technology. In addition to the physical convenience and comfort made possible by a virtural visit patients can expect wait times under 30 minutes and a flat fee per visit.
Demolition has started on the long-standing clubhouse at Columbia Park Golf Links in Kennewick. The A-frame building, built in 1948, is being town down and a new clubhouse is scheduled to open this spring.