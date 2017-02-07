Pasco water main break

Crews with the City of Pasco are cleaning up a water main break that has St. Thomas Drive near Broadmoor Boulevard closed
Local

J.K. Rowling's Magical World comes to the Mid-Columbia Libraries

Throughout the month of February the new traveling exhibit and a series of programs will explore the characters, places, and powers that make up the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Mid-Columbia Library programs include "Fantastic Beasts" events at all branches, a movie marathon, A Night at Hogwarts and a quidditch match.

Crime

Richland police release video of lewd conduct suspect

The Richland police are asking the public to identify a suspect of lewd conduct in the 400 block of Bradley Street at 7 a.m. and was seen driving a white full-sized extended cab pickup truck. If you have information about the suspect or can identify him from the video, you are asked to call 509-628-0333.

Local

Chinese Spring Festival Gala

The Tri-Cities Chinese American Association rings in the Year of the Rooster during their annual Chinese Spring Festival Gala with song and dance at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland.

Local

Upgraded Tri-Cities Airport terminal is ready for prime time

The newly renovated terminal at the Tri-Cities Airport features a new terminal, security area and baggage handling system as well as an improved meet and great area. After meetings with the public the renovation was designed to be bright and airy with lots of natural light reflecting the beautiful laid back way of life in the Tri-Cities. Operations begin in the new terminal when it goes into service on Monday January 30.

Crime

Kennewick man records mother changing

The Kennewick police are asking the public to identify a man after he tried to record a woman trying on clothes at the Target store while she was with her 2-year-old daughter. The surveillance video shows him leaving the dressing room at the top of the screen. If you recognize him, police ask you to call 509-628-0333.

Local

Demolition on Clover Island

Workers continued demolition at the Port of Kennewick's former office building Thursday on Clover Island. The work was part of 1135 Clover Island, a joint project with the port and the Army Corps of Engineers to revitalize the waterfront.

Local

Trios Health launches new telemedicine service

Trios Health's "Trios Urgent eCare" is a new service that allows patients to consult with a board certified provider via telephone or web chat technology. In addition to the physical convenience and comfort made possible by a virtural visit patients can expect wait times under 30 minutes and a flat fee per visit.

