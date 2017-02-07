Tri-City forecast: Snow, freezing rain — and wait for it — sunny weekend

Winter is not giving up in the Tri-Cities, threatening the area with about two inches of snow and icy roads over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
Outlying areas of the Mid-Columbia can expect up to five inches of snow, according to the weather service’s winter storm watch announcement.
Snow started falling early Tuesday afternoon in the Tri-Cities with more expected through 10 p.m.
The temperature for the day is expected to top out just below 30 degrees, with winds making it feel much colder. Sustained wind speeds of 13 to 15 mph are forecast for the Tri-Cities, with gusts up to 23 mph.
Less than an inch of snow is expected Tuesday, with a little more snow possible overnight.
Wednesday the chance of precipitation is even higher at 80 percent, according to the weather service.
30 degrees forecast high for Wednesday in Tri-Cities
42 degrees forecast high for Thursday in Tri-Cities
Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, is forecast. An inch to two inches of new snow is possible in the Tri-Cities.
Thursday temperatures should warm back to a high in the low 40s. Precipitation is expected in the morning, which could fall as mix of rain and freezing rain before 10 a.m., making roads slippery during the morning commute.
Check bit.ly/snowdelays for any school delays, closures or bus route changes.
The early forecast for the weekend is promising.
Tri-City residents can look forward to sunshine and highs in the low 40s, according to early predictions of the weather service.
Runoff from rain and snow melt could cause flooding of some small streams, fields and poor drainage areas. City streets could have standing water in places where storm drains are covered with ice and snow.
Flooding is not expected on the Yakima River, but water could rise significantly in the Walla Walla and Umatilla rivers, according to the weather service.
