Senior Dining Cafe opens in Richland

Volunteer Carol Charvet, left, and guest Joanne Gracio, of Richland, share a light moment of conversation while cafe Manager Shannon Rhodes brings first-time visitor Lynn Price, of Richland, her soup and sandwich lunch at the Meals on Wheels Senior Dining Cafe in Richland.
The new dining center at 1834 Fowler St. is open weekdays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. without reservations.
Menu options include a traditional meal; a soup, salad and sandwich combo; and a chef salad meal.
All meals are offered by donation and no senior is denied a meal if unable to donate.
