Week in photos February 5-11, 2017

February 6, 2017 - Employees with Creative Concrete Design Inc. & Floor Polishing Systems of Pasco install a vinyl stencil on the lobby floor of the new Pasco Police Community Services Building. The custom logo, which features the department’s shield, was designed by FLOORmaps Inc. of Arkansas. Kathren Knigge, FLOORmaps’ business director-owner and assistant graphic artist, took the pictures during the installation. The emblem will get a layer of sealant before the floor is polished.
Courtesy Pasco Police Department
February 6, 2017 - The Pasco Police Community Services Building project is almost done. The public is invited to tour the $8 million facility during a 5 p.m. Feb. 27 grand-opening ceremony.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
February 6, 2017 - Chariss Warner, left, the director of Women and Children Services at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission, and Connie Rode, director of nursing at Grace Clinic, stand in the multi-purpose room used for providing medical services at the mission’s women and children’s facility in Pasco. The two agencies recently joined forces to expand free medical services for the homeless and working poor.
Tri-City Herald
February 5, 2017 - Mushtaq Jihad prepares to head into Seattle from his apartment in Renton to drive for Uber and Lyft. He said he works up to 100 hours a week for the companies, driving passengers throughout the Seattle metro area.
Kai-Huei Yau / kaiphoto.net
Special to the Herald
February 5, 2017 - Mushtaq Jihad talks to his daughters on the phone in his Renton studio apartment. He’s been in the Seattle area for about six months now, trying to make ends meet by driving for ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft.
Kai-Huei Yau / kaiphoto.net
Special to the Herald
February 5, 2017 - Kennewick High School student Magali Estrada, right, laughs as she helps classmate Gustaro Zamora get out of a rope Saturday as they participate in the Luis Ortega Storytelling Workshop during the Planting Hope in our Community event at Park Middle School. The event, organized by the Kennewick School District and the Tri-Cities Latino Community Network, offered informal sessions for adults with local law offices, law enforcement and the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, as well as the storytelling program for middle- and high-school students.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
February 5, 2017 - Law enforcement and fire officials help Aaron J. Hogan off a rescue boat after pulling him from the Snake River on May 23, 2016. Hogan had been fleeing police since the day before, and was wanted for two assaults, a robbery, a burglary and two stolen vehicles, along with a warrant.
Courtesy Pasco Police Department
February 5, 2017 - A resealable plastic bag filled with a winter scarf and gloves hangs from a tree Friday morning in Columbia Park east of Edison Street in Kennewick. A group of National Honor Students from Kamiakin High School assembled the bags and placed them in the park for anyone needing extra warmth.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
February 5, 2017 - Kamiakin High School’s Zach Borisch wrestles Southridge’s Riley Lopez for first place in the 182-pound weight class during Saturday’s Mid-Columbia Conference Class 3A boys district tournament at Southridge High School.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
February 5, 2017 - Southridge’s Xavier Velasco celebrates his win over Kamiakin’s Jesus Ramos in the 126-pound championship Saturday.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
February 5, 2017 - Richland’s Riley Sorn (52) and Ryan Wagar (5) celebrate as they come off the court Friday during a key Mid-Columbia Conference battle against Kamiakin. Richland won the game 72-52.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald