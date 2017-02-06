Winter not fading away yet — more snow in Tri-City forecast

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects Pause

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

2:39 From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

1:27 Trios Health launches new telemedicine service

2:37 Film trailer for 'A Dog's Purpose'