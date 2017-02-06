Winter not fading away yet — more snow in Tri-City forecast

Just when there was hope for hanging up the snow shovels for the season, more snow is forecast.
Two storm systems are expected to move over the Mid-Columbia this week when temperatures should be cold enough that precipitation could fall as snow.
A 30 percent chance of snow is forecast Tuesday evening before 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
A second frontal system will follow, bringing a 60 percent chance of snow after 10 a.m. Wednesday. Around an inch of snow is possible.
Check bit.ly/snowdelays for any school delays, closures or bus route changes.
Temperatures will be dropping from highs in the 40s on Monday to the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday’s high may be just below freezing.
Freezing rain is possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. By Thursday highs should be back in the 40s in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service.
