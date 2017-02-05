Tri-City restaurant inspections through Jan. 27

Each week, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments selling food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more red points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed at the health district’s website, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
For questions or concerns regarding reports, call the health district at 509-460-4205.
Establishments needing re-inspection
Apollo Greek, 620 Cullum Ave., Richland, Jan. 23, routine (40 Red, 2 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions; room temperature storage; improper cold handling; improper cold holding (above 45 degrees).
Bruchi’s, 5209 W. Okanogan Street, Kennewick, Jan. 26, routine (35 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; bare hand contact; improper cold holding (between 42 degrees and 45 degrees).
Desert Wind Winery, 2258 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Jan. 27, routine (25 Blue, 5 Red)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; no paper towels at hand sink; raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat food; no digital thermometer.
Hong’s Mongolian, 1220 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 23, routine (70 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods; improper cooling procedures; room temperature storage; improper cold holding (above 45 degrees).
McDonald’s, 1922 N. Steptoe St., Kennewick, Jan. 26, first follow-up to Dec. 21 routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; improper use of time as a control.
McDonald’s, 2202 W. Court St., Pasco, Jan. 26, routine (30 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; improper use of time as a control.
Oriental Express, 1408 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Jan. 24, first follow-up to Jan. 20 routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Pho Le Vietnamese, 320 N. Kellogg, Kennewick, Jan. 24, first follow-up to Nov. 29 routine (25 Red, 3 Blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Shogun Teriyaki & Sushi, 760 Dalton St., Richland, Jan. 27, second follow-up to Dec. 13 routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Bare-hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.
Sterling’s, 3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick Jan. 26, routine (40 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; improper cooling procedures; improper cold holding (between 42 degrees and 45 degrees); incomplete consumer advisory.
Subway, 7235 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Jan. 25, routine (35 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; improper hand washing; improper cold holding (between 42 degrees and 45 degrees).
Sushi Ya, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 26, first follow-up to Dec. 13 routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper cold holding (above 45 degrees ).
Thai Garden, 101 N. Union #206, Kennewick, Jan. 24, first follow-up to Nov. 29 routine (30 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; room temperature storage.
Establishments not needing re-inspection
Azteca, 6505 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 26, follow-up to Nov. 18 routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Bamboo Mongolian Grill, 2130 W. Court St., Pasco, Jan. 23, routine (0 Red, 2 Blue)
Best Western, 2811 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Jan. 24, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Cee Dub’s, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Jan. 22, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Knights of Columbia Club of Richland, 2500 Chester Road, Richland, Jan. 25, routine (10 Red, 10 Blue)
DQ Grill & Chill, 6715 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Jan. 24, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)
East Africa Halal, 126 Vista Way, Kennewick, Jan. 23, routine (20 Red, 5 Blue)
Green Papaya Thai Restaurant, 5601 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 24, first follow-up to Nov. 30 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Ice Harbor Brewing Co., 206 N. Benton, Suite C, Kennewick, Jan. 23, routine (10 Red, 2 Blue)
Indian Express Cuisine, 8524 W. Gage, Kennewick, Jan. 26, first follow-up to Dec. 23 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Just a Minit Mart, 712 Ninth St., Benton City, Jan. 30, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Kennewick High gym/concession, 500 S. Dayton, Kennewick, Jan. 21, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
KFC/A&W, 2631 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 24, routine (15 Red, 2 Blue)
Knutzen’s Specialty Steaks, 6404 W. Court St., Pasco, Jan. 26, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
La Cocina deli, 720 N. 20th, Pasco, Jan. 24, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Liberty Christian School, 2200 Williams Blvd., Richland, Jan. 27, routine (0 Red, 0 blue)
Panda Express, 5104 Road 68, Pasco, Jan. 26, routine (0 Red, 2 Blue)
PTM Market, 1017 Kinney Way, Prosser, Jan. 27, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Red Robin, 1021 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 24, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Roasters Coffee, 5215 W. Okanogan, Kennewick, Jan. 26, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)
Southridge Booster Club (basketball), 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 21, routine (20 Red, 5 Blue)
Taco Bell, 2718 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 23, routine (5 Red, 2 Blue)
Taco John’s, 701 Vineyard Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 26, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue)
TSP Bakeshop, 4850 Paradise Way #202, West Richland, Jan. 24, routine (20 Red, 0 Blue)
Village Tavern, 203 N. Dennis St., Kennewick, Jan. 23, routine (10 Red, 7 Blue)
Z Place Salon and Spa, 3600 S. Zintel Way, Kennewick, Jan. 26, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
