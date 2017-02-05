Mid-Columbia meeting agendas for Feb. 6-9

Feb. 6
Kennewick Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: Hearings: Comprehensive Plan update, land use element and housing element.
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave.: vote on taxicab and Transportation Network Company licensing; an amended chronic nuisance ordinance and a special permit for a church on Outlet Drive; and discuss upgrading the TV broadcast equipment.
Feb. 7
Kennewick Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St.: staff reports.
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 620 Market St., Prosser: hearing on planning policies; update on hiring mental health consultant.
Tri-City Regional Hotel-Motel Commission, 11 a.m., 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick: reserve account, marketing.
Benton County Law and Justice Council, noon, Benton County Justice Center, 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick, second floor commissioner’s conference room: gang and crime prevention update.
West Richland City Council, workshop and regular meeting, 6 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen St.: Richland School District bond presentation’ ordinance governing Internet-based taxi services (Uber).
Richland City Council, pre-meeting, 6:45 p.m., regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: Duportail Bridge; Richland School District bond presentation; police department annual report.
Benton City Council, 7 p.m., 806 Dale Ave.: comprehensive plan, Ed’s Disposal presentation.
Prosser City Council, work session, 7 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: Prosser Hotel/Motel Board business.
Feb. 8
Port of Benton Commission, 8:30 a.m.: 3250 Port of Benton Blvd., Richland: rail master plan update.
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave.: update on hiring mental health consultant.
Kennewick School Board, 5:30 p.m., 1000 W. Fourth Ave.: graduation dates, K-3 classroom updates.
Feb. 9
Richland Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd: 2017 goals.
Comments