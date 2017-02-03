Cars may be slipping and sliding again Saturday morning in Tri-Cities

Saturday morning may be a good one to spend at home.
Snow is likely overnight in the Tri-Cities, possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter weather advisory expires at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and then the Tri-Cities could catch a break from the worst of winter weather for at least the coming week.
Early forecasts through Friday indicate nothing worse than a slight chance of rain or snow Monday night and a slight chance of snow on Wednesday.
Temperatures will be warming, with a possible high of 43 Sunday and then highs in the mid to upper 30s for several days.
The snowfall on Friday may have disappointed children hoping for another day off school. Much of it fell through the daylight morning hours after they were already at school.
Snowfall varied across the Tri-Cities, with residents reporting an inch or two of snow in different neighborhoods.
Hanford workers were dismissed at 3 p.m. and, with the threat of freezing rain, graveyard and night shifts were canceled. Vit plant construction workers were told not to report for the day shift Saturday.
39 degrees forecast high for Tri-Cities Saturday
43 degrees forecast high for Tri-Cities Sunday
39 degrees forecast high for Tri-Cities Monday
The Friday snowfall left roads slippery throughout the Mid-Columbia.
At about 3:30 p.m. the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was using social media to warn people that roads remained icy. Richland police reminded drivers that just because a sign says the speed limit is 70 mph, that doesn’t mean they should drive so fast on winter roads.
Interstate 182 traffic through the Tri-Cities backed up after several collisions during the morning commute.
Later in the morning, a pickup lost control in the interstate and drove across the median to hit a van traveling the other direction near the Road 68 exit in Pasco.
Graciano S. Garcia, 68, of Kennewick, was driving a pickup east at 10:34 a.m. when he lost control, according to the state patrol. Roads in the area were slippery at the time.
His pickup hit a van pulling a utility trailer, according to police reports. The van was driven by William V. Montgomery, 28, of Kennewick.
Neither driver was injured, but a passenger in Garcia’s car — Steven L. Thompson, 51, of Pasco — was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
The Washington State Patrol expects to cite Garcia with second-degree negligent driving.
Sunday chance of rain forecast in Tri-Cities
Monday chance of rain forecast in Tri-Cities
Tuesday slight chance of rain in Tri-Cities
Conditions were worse in Oregon.
Interstate 84 was closed eastbound between Pendleton and Baker City and westbound between Ontario and La Grande Friday evening due to bad weather and collisions.
Earlier Friday freezing rain triggered numerous crashes near Portland, including a tractor-trailer pileup just to the east of Portland in the city of Troutdale and a massive wreck on Interstate 5 at 3 a.m. in Portland that took hours to untangle.
A bus was called in to provide warmth for stranded motorists on the interstate, but had trouble getting to the scene. The drivers, none of whom was seriously hurt, took shelter in a fast food restaurant.
The state Department of Transportation managed to open several lanes of traffic before dawn.
Elsewhere near Portland, the Corbett Fire Department said a tractor-trailer went down a 50-foot embankment toward the Columbia River. Crews used a rope system to rescue the driver and passenger, who suffered minor injuries, Assistant Chief Rick Wunsch said.
In Clackamas County south of Portland, firefighters responded to a car that slid off an icy road that has a steep drop off. Clackamas Fire District spokesman Steve Hoffeditz said the vehicle fell 30 feet and landed on a trailer before sliding into someone’s yard.
The woman removed herself from the vehicle and walked to a home. She was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, Hoffeditz said.
On Interstate 90 traffic was slowed up to an hour by collisions in snow, ice and drifting snow mid-morning on Snoqualmie Pass.
Snow, and possibly some rain, is expected to continue to fall east of Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90 through the weekend. The snow could be heavy at times on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Associated Press and Yakima Herald Republic contributed to this report.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
