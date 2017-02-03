New, more flexible Meals on Wheels dining cafe open in Richland

Meals on Wheels has opened a new senior dining center in Richland that will provide not only a new location for seniors but more flexibility.
The newest dining center at 1834 Fowler St. is the first of eight in Benton and Franklin counties to offer extended lunch hours without reservations and menu options.
Offerings include a traditional meal; a soup, salad and sandwich combo; and a chef salad meal.
The dining center will serve lunches 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
All meals are offered by donation and no senior will be denied a meal. Those younger than 60 are encouraged to make a generous donation to support Meals on Wheels, which is a program of Senior Life Resources Northwest.
Anyone interested in volunteering should stop by for lunch or coffee.
