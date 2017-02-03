From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream

For Mushtaq Jihad, the last several months have been hard as he lives in Seattle driving a car for Uber and Lyft to send money back home. But his inner steel, which helped him survive a brutal attack in his home country of Iraq, which sustained him on his refugee journey to the U.S., which buoyed him as he dealt with lingering injuries, with loss and grief, with cancer — it’s still there.
Kai-Huei Yau / kaiphoto.net Special to the Herald

Local

Chinese Spring Festival Gala

The Tri-Cities Chinese American Association rings in the Year of the Rooster during their annual Chinese Spring Festival Gala with song and dance at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland.

Local

Upgraded Tri-Cities Airport terminal is ready for prime time

The newly renovated terminal at the Tri-Cities Airport features a new terminal, security area and baggage handling system as well as an improved meet and great area. After meetings with the public the renovation was designed to be bright and airy with lots of natural light reflecting the beautiful laid back way of life in the Tri-Cities. Operations begin in the new terminal when it goes into service on Monday January 30.

Local

Demolition on Clover Island

Workers continued demolition at the Port of Kennewick's former office building Thursday on Clover Island. The work was part of 1135 Clover Island, a joint project with the port and the Army Corps of Engineers to revitalize the waterfront.

Local

Trios Health launches new telemedicine service

Trios Health's "Trios Urgent eCare" is a new service that allows patients to consult with a board certified provider via telephone or web chat technology. In addition to the physical convenience and comfort made possible by a virtural visit patients can expect wait times under 30 minutes and a flat fee per visit.

Local

2017 Polar Plunge in Kennewick

More than 200 people on Jan. 21 braved the 40-degree water at the end of the Columbia Park docks to raise money for the Special Olympics, the state's largest year-round organization devoted to sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. For a minimum of $50 in pledges, people took a quick dip.

Editor's Choice Videos