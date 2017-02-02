Local

February 2, 2017 7:53 PM

A happy ending in sight for Toby, the dog who was shot

Tri-City Herald

Toby, a German Shepherd mix who survived being shot in the yard of his foster family, is moving in with a new foster family.

Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue reports the hard-luck mutt’s story inspired plenty of interest after it hit the Tri-City news last week. The rescue organization was looking for a calm, drama-free environment for Toby, 3, to recover from his injuries. Jessey Bement said a new family stepped up, as did several families that want to adopt him.

Bement said Mikey’s Chance is in the process of reviewing applications from prospective families for Toby.

