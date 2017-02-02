Old Desert Hills Middle School building used for explosives training

1:25 Reversible saliva makes frog tongues sticky Pause

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:27 Trios Health launches new telemedicine service

2:20 Einstein was right: Gravitational waves exist

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

1:15 VIDEO: Head-on collision kills two on Highway 14 east of Paterson