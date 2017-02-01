State disciplines Tri-City health care workers

State health officials have announced discipline action involving Tri-City health care workers. The actions were announced in January.
Franklin County
▪ In December, the Medical Commission lifted the credential suspension for physician Victor O. Brooks (MD00024811), who must pay a $5,000 fine and complete other requirements. His license was suspended in March 2016 in connection with pain medication prescription issues.
Benton County
▪ In April, the Chemical Dependency Professional Program indefinitely suspended the chemical dependency professional trainee credential of Scott Charles Lehmann (CO60576282), who didn’t comply with a substance abuse monitoring contract.
▪ In June, the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Rebecca G. Erickson (RN00151530) with unprofessional conduct. Erickson allegedly didn’t comply with a requirement to undergo a substance abuse monitoring evaluation.
▪ In June, the secretary of health restricted the certified nursing assistant credential of Leeia L. Henderson, also known as Vicki L. Reece (NC10054450) for at least two years. During that time, Henderson may provide care for family members only. Henderson accepted $1,000 from a patient’s wife, and accepted other gifts and discounts from the patient and his wife.
▪ In April, the Medical Commission charged physician Thomas C. Trotta (MD00023082) with unprofessional conduct. In 2008, Trotta performed three surgeries on a patient who subsequently died, charges say. Trotta allegedly didn’t obtain image studies before surgery, scheduled surgery at an outpatient facility instead of a hospital, made an incorrect diagnosis, and had to stop surgery so that the patient could be transferred to a hospital. Charges also say Trotta’s notes don’t match those of an anesthesiologist, that he didn’t document his evaluation of the patient’s wound before discharge, and that he either misrepresented or didn’t accurately document the patient’s cause of death.
▪ In April, the Counselor Program entered an agreement with licensed independent clinical social worker associate Roy Everett Hogan (SC60207501) that places him on probation for at least two years. Hogan must complete continuing education in professional law and ethics. Hogan’s disclosure form for six clients don’t disclose that he is an associate, that he is working under supervision or who supervises him. His records for another client don’t contain a disclosure form.
▪ In November, the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Jamie Jean Fiscus (NA60617279) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. The state Department of Social and Health Services found that Fiscus neglected and abandoned a vulnerable adult, and will not allow her to be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.
▪ In October, the Pharmacy Commission indefinitely suspended the pharmacy assistant credential of Marianne Julia Folk (VB60286073). Folk signed a drug court agreement on a count of first-degree theft after admitting to diverting thousands of controlled substance tablets from the pharmacy where she worked.
▪ In September, the Nursing Assistant and Home Care Aide programs entered into an agreement with registered nursing assistant, certified nursing assistant and home care aide Leah Lynnette Cornelius (NA60317313, NC60582158, HM60394713) that suspends her credentials for at least one year. Cornelius took $4,000 from a patient who couldn’t care for himself. She agreed to repay the money, but didn’t. The state Department of Social and Health Services determined that Cornelius financially exploited a vulnerable adult and cannot be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.
▪ In September, the Medical Commission permanently revoked the credential of physician Geoffrey S. Ames (MD00026961), who had a romantic and sexual relationship with a patient. He employed and made business plans with the patient, didn’t properly treat the patient, impeded the patient’s opportunity to receive appropriate care elsewhere and caused unreasonable harm to the patient. Ames didn’t cooperate with the commission’s investigation and intentionally misrepresented facts about the situation. Ames provided substandard care to a second patient and also didn’t cooperate with that investigation.
Information about health care providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700.
Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report a complaint.
