Tri-City forecast: more snow, bone-chilling cold

Tri-City-area residents have one more bone-chilling day to soak up this winter’s rare sunshine before another snowstorm is expected.
Mostly sunny skies Thursday will be followed with a 30 percent chance of snow Thursday night and a 70 percent chance of snow Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
One to three inches are possible. Check for weather-related school bus route changes, delays and closures at bit.ly/snowdelays.
The high should be around 30 degrees Thursday, but the air in the Tri-Cities will feel as cold as minus 1. A north wind of about 10 mph is expected.
Snow on Friday could give way to a wintery mix of snow and freezing rain in the early morning Saturday as warmer weather arrives.
Highs should be back in the 40s Sunday through Tuesday. More precipitation is expected through Tuesday, with precipitation falling as either rain or snow at night, depending on the temperature, according to early forecasts.
