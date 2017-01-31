Local

January 31, 2017 5:55 PM

See winter birds on Bateman Island walk in Richland

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

It has been a difficult winter for all wildlife but there still are birds to be spotted on Bateman Island, according to the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society.

It plans a walk at 8 a.m. Saturday with expert birders along to help the public identify eagles, owls, water birds, warblers or whatever else is spotted or heard on the island.

Meet at the Wye Park parking lot on Columbia Park Trail in Richland and bring binoculars, warm clothes and good walking shoes. Participants can walk for two to three hours or head back early.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kennewick police release video of lewd conduct suspect

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos