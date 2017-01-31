Richland seeks volunteers for commissions, boards

The city of Richland is accepting applications from Richland residents for vacancies on various commissions and boards.
The planning commission needs an individual with planning or related experience.
Applicants are also needed for the board of adjustment and the code enforcement board.
The parks and recreation commission is looking for both adults and high school students to apply.
The arts commission also wants adults and high school students who are interested in the arts.
Deadline for all posts is Feb. 10. Call 509-942-7388 for information or visit the city’s website, ci.richland.wa.us.
Comments