AARP Smart Drivers classes offered in February

AARP Smart Driver is offering several courses this February in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla area.
▪ Pasco from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 7-8 at the Pasco Senior Center, 1315 N. 7th Ave. Call 509-545-3459.
▪ Richland from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 14-15 at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr. Call 509-942-7378.
▪ Walla Walla from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 20-21 at the Walla Walla General Hospital, 1025 S. Second Ave. Call 509-522-2424.
▪ College Place at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the SonBridge Community Center, 1200 S.E. 12th St., College Place. Call 509-529-3100.
