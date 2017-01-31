More snow forecast for Tri-Cities late in the week

Had enough snow?
The Tri-Cities should get a break from snow — but only for a couple of days.
Most schools were on a two-hour delay Tuesday and snow continued to fall throughout the morning.
Wednesday the Tri-Cities could see sunshine.
But a new storm system is forecast to roll in Thursday night, making snow likely Friday and Friday night, according to early forecasts by the weather service.
Temperatures should be colder than usual for late January, ensuring that precipitation falls as snow rather than rain. Highs are expected to be in the 20s Wednesday through Friday.
As weather starts to warm Friday night, snow could be mixed with freezing rain. More precipitation could fall Saturday through Tuesday, with snow or rain falling depending on temperatures.
