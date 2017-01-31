Washington State Patrol warns about driving hazards

The Kennewick police are asking the public to identify a man after he tried to record a woman trying on clothes at the Target store while she was with her 2-year-old daughter. The surveillance video shows him leaving the dressing room at the top of the screen. If you recognize him, police ask you to call 509-628-0333.
Workers continued demolition at the Port of Kennewick's former office building Thursday on Clover Island. The work was part of 1135 Clover Island, a joint project with the port and the Army Corps of Engineers to revitalize the waterfront.
Trios Health's "Trios Urgent eCare" is a new service that allows patients to consult with a board certified provider via telephone or web chat technology. In addition to the physical convenience and comfort made possible by a virtural visit patients can expect wait times under 30 minutes and a flat fee per visit.
Demolition has started on the long-standing clubhouse at Columbia Park Golf Links in Kennewick. The A-frame building, built in 1948, is being town down and a new clubhouse is scheduled to open this spring.
More than 200 people on Jan. 21 braved the 40-degree water at the end of the Columbia Park docks to raise money for the Special Olympics, the state's largest year-round organization devoted to sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. For a minimum of $50 in pledges, people took a quick dip.
Scientists at PNNL are using 2,000 year old glass from Europe to learn more about glass to better assess the durability of glass planned to be made at Hanford to encase radioactive waste and dispose of the waste. The glass must contain the waste for thousands of years.
Pasco police assisted the fire department on a residential structure fire at 115 N. Seventh Ave on Saturday. The building has been vacant for several years and is boarded up by the city of Pasco. Once the fire was knocked down, it was determined that no one was inside or injured. The fire department is investigating the fire further.
Over 200 participants plunged into the Columbia River Saturday during the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge at the Columbia Boat Docks in Kennewick. A Special Olympics fundraiser over 80% of the money raised during the event supports local athletes.
David Thrasher shared this video of ice skating on the street in North Richland before the sun melted the ice down. He was inspired by other videos from the area and wanted to see if it was possible in the Tri-Cities.